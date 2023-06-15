WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has made a stunning offer to fight both undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones, as well as former division gold holder, Francis Ngannou in the exact same night – labelling both of them as “bums”.

Fury, the current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, has been sidelined from active competition since he successfully retained the title back in December of last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, defeating multiple-time foe, Derek Chisora with a standing TKO win.

As for Jones, the former undisputed light heavyweight champion returned triumphantly to the Octagon back in March following a three-year-plus hiatus at UFC 285, clinching the vacant heavyweight crown with a first round guillotine choke win over Ciryl Gane.



Himself sidelined since he headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year, Batié native, Ngannou’s most recent outing came opposite then-interim champion, Gane to boot, successfully unifying the heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision triumph.

Tyson Fury makes stunning offer to both Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Engaging in a slew of back-and-forths with both Ngannou and Jones over the course of recent weeks, Fury – who was offered a route to a fight with the current heavyweight champion by UFC president, Dana White, has now claimed to fight both Ngannou and the latter on the same night.

“Here’s a thought,” Tyson Fury said on his Instagram Stories. “How about this? How about I fight Jon Jones, and Francis Ngannou on the same night? How about that? That’s how much I value them too bums. Get off. Let’s go, boys.” (H/T Michael Benson)

Undefeated over the course of his professional career, Fury has defeated the likes of Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, and Deontay Wilder to name a few.