Manel Kape warns Alexandre Pantoja after UFC Vegas 103 win: ‘I’m gonna steal that belt’

ByRoss Markey
Manel Kape warns Alexandre Pantoja after UFC Vegas 103 win: 'I'm gonna steal that belt'

Off the back of his high-stakes win tonight in the main event of UFC Vegas 103, Manel Kape has vowed to scoop the flyweight title from the incumbent, Alexandre Pantoja — in fact, claiming he will “steal” the Brazilian star’s crown.

Kape, who entered tonight’s short-notice main event clash with impromptu replacement, Asu Almabayev off the back of a December win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva, turned in his second straight win.

Manel Kape stops Asu Almabayev with third round knockout win - UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

And likely to narrowly move up in the flyweight rankings come next week, Kape scored his second straight third round knockout, felling Almabayev with a series of knees and follow-up strikes at the Octagon fence.

READ MORE:  Bryce Mitchell books UFC 314 return in grudge fight against Jean Silva in Miami

Manel Kape eyes title fight with Alexandre Pantoja after UFC Vegas 103 win

Following his victory tonight, Angolan-born contender, Kape would issue both a warning to the defending, Pantoja — as well as expected next challenger, Kai Kara-France.

kape 2

“Pay attention (Alexandre) Pantoja and Kai Kara-France,” Manel Kape told during his post-fight interview after UFC Vegas 103. “Be ready, because I’m gonna steal that belt like I steal candy from my daughter.”

Himself yet to book his return to action, Pantoja has been continually linked with a pairing against the above-mentioned, Kara-France in recent months, to no avail as of publication, however.

READ MORE:  Justin Gaethje now set to fight Rafael Fiziev in rematch clash at UFC 313 next weekend
Alexandre Pantoja offered huge title fight by ex-UFC star, training partner: 'I can beat you up anytime'

Most recently headlining UFC 310 at the end of last year, the Brazilian racked up the third successful defense of his flyweight crown with a dominant second round rear-naked choke submission win over Japanese star, Kai Asakura.

READ MORE:  'Fall on the ground and burst into tears' Dan Hooker Details Injury That Pulled Him Out of UFC 313 against Justin Gaethje

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts