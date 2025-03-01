Manel Kape stops Asu Almabayev with third round knockout win – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

Surging flyweight contender, Manel Kape continues on his route to a first title charge in the promotion tonight, stopping short-notice foe, Asu Almabayev with a third round knockout win in their impromptu headliner at UFC Vegas 103.

Kape, the current number six ranked flyweight contender, was initially slated to take on former title challenger and fierce rival, Brandon Royval in a title eliminator main event tonight.

However, welcoming a short-notice pairing with Kazakh native, Almabayev after Royval withdrew from injury, Kape would book his first main event outing since his Octagon landing.

And securing his second straight third round knockout tonight following a prior stoppage over Bruno Gustavo da Silva back in December at UFC Fight Night Tampa, Kape would roll back the clock with another swarming win.

Forcing Almabayev to the fence in the third round, Kape would then swarm with an abundance of knee strikes from the clinch against the flyweight challenger, before chasing him round the cage and eventually felling him for a knockout victory — the fourth of his promotional tenure.

Below, catch the highlights from Manel Kape’s main event win over Asu Almabayev