Manager: Tyron Woodley Accepted Leon Edwards Fight To Get Back In The Mix

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to action when he faces Leon Edwards in the UFC London headliner on March 21.

It’s a fight that has been in the works for a while but was only recently announced officially. So what made Woodley decide to fight Edwards in the end? Edwards has claimed that the UFC forced Woodley to accept the fight.

For his manager Abraham Kawa, it was simply to get back in the mix of things.

“I think Tyron looked at the landscape, and he said to himself, ‘OK, I got to get back to the mix of things,” Kawa told MMA Junkie. “We forget: Tyron always fought the No. 1 contender every single time … when we’re now living in the day and age of everybody (calling out) the big superstar, we pick and choose who it’s OK for and who it’s not OK for.”

It would definitely be ideal for Woodley to get back in the mix of things. After all, he will be competing over a year removed from his welterweight title loss to Kamaru Usman last March.

Putting a halt to the seven-fight winning streak of “Rocky” would certainly put Woodley in a position to get his rematch with Usman.

And as things stand, “The Chosen One” is just itching to remind everyone why he was the welterweight champion for nearly three years:

“He’s is completely and utterly just, ‘I’m going to kill people,’” Kawa addde. “That’s where Tyron is right now mentally. He wants to be that killer. He’s going to be that killer, so I don’t think it matters anymore who, where and what. It just doesn’t matter to him anymore. He wants to fight.”

Do you think Woodley will return with a bang?