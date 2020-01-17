Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards Official For UFC London Headliner

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley didn’t want to fight Leon Edwards in London, but it looks like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

UFC president Dana White confirmed to ESPN that the Woodley vs. Edwards fight will headline UFC London on March 21 from the O2 Arena. Edwards is currently on an eight-fight win streak within the welterweight division, and is looking for a big win that would catapult him into title contention. Woodley, a former 170-pound champion, would certainly be the victory to get him where he wants to be after already defeating the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Woodley hasn’t fought since last March when he dropped the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman after “The Nigerian Nightmare” dominated Woodley for five rounds before taking the lopsided unanimous decision. During his title reign, Woodley successfully defended his belt against challengers such as Demian Maia, Darren Till, and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Should Woodley make a statement against an impressive challenger such as Edwards, it could be his ticket to a fast rematch with the man who took the welterweight throne from him. Although it seemed like Edwards was always the logical next opponent for Woodley, “T-Wood” stated back in early December he’d prefer the fight to take place in the United States.

“I’m ready to fight soon, man,” Woodley said. “They want me to fight in London. F*ck that, I’m not going all the way to London to fight. I’m the five-time world champion, I’m gonna fight f*cking here. January 18th, January 25th, February 8th, I wanna fight in the States. I don’t wanna go out of the country and fight. When I go out of the country I wanna be on vacation.”

