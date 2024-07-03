Jamahal Hill doubles down on call out of Alex Pereira after UFC 303 win: ‘It’s run it back. We got business’

Jamahal Hill has opened up on his callout of Alex Pereira after UFC 303.

Hill and Pereira fought at UFC 300 and it was Pereira who won by first-round knockout to defend his belt. Since then, Hill has been adamant he will get the rematch in the future and after UFC 303, he’s calling for the rematch to take place.

“At this point it’s run it back,” Hill told Inside Fighting. “It’s run it back, I don’t care, those are fan terms to me, I don’t give a f*** about that, I just know that me and him? We got business.”

However, some fans poked fun at Hill for asking for the rematch when he did nothing when he saw Pereira at the UFC PI. Hill saw Pereira and Glover Teixeira and shook their hands, and for the former champ, he says there still is respect there and he knows in a rematch he will make a lot of money so there is no point in risking that.

Jamahal Hill ran into Alex Pereira at the UFC PI 😳👀



(via @AlexPereiraUFC) pic.twitter.com/spnY0tbsyT — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) June 28, 2024

“It’s strictly a professional thing, I made quite a lot of money fighting Alex the first time, I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again,” Hill said. Why would I risk that for a little scuffle at the PI? Secondly, one of the things I am a fan of the most about Alex and respect is the fatherhood and his sons…

“His sons were with him at the PI, so I was supposed to approach this man while he’s with his children and create a potentially dangerous situation? I love the fact that he takes his sons, his sons are there, they get to experience this and they’re into it. At the fighter hotel when Anthony Smith was working out doing his weight cut, they had the same room, his sons came in with Glover [Texeira] and I was doing the same work as them,” Jamahal Hill said.

“They were hitting mitts, throwing punches trying to look like their dad, all those things, I respect the hell out of that and I love to see that. I would never put him in a position where he would feel he would have to cut experiences like that because of fear of there being a dangerous situation,” Jamahal Hill added. “Even them feeling uncomfortable or anything like that? I would never do that, that is not the type of man I am. That’s not what I stand for at all, whatsoever.”

Jamahal Hill Details Injury That Forced Him Out Of UFC 303

Jamahal Hill was supposed to return in the co-main event of UFC 303 against Khalil Rountree. It was a critical fight for Hill who was coming off a KO loss to Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill took to Instagram and revealed he was dealing with two tears in his meniscus, a sprained ACL and a Baker’s Cyst that required significant drainage.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Hill is currently 12-2 and one NC as a pro and coming off the loss to Pereira. Before that, he beat Glover Teixeira by decision to win the vacant title but had to vacate the belt due to an injury.