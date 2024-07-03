Tom Aspinall offers to welcome Alex Pereira to heavyweight after UFC 304: ‘I want to fight him’

Slated to return at the end of this month in the co-main event of UFC 304 in Manchester, current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has once again welcomed the chance to take on light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira in the future – claiming he “absolutely” wants to tackle the Brazilian.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, will return to the Octagon later this month in the co-headliner of UFC 304, taking on former-foe, Curtis Blaydes – in a defense of his interim crown.

Sharing the card with the above-mentioned Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira back in November of last year at UFC 295, Aspinall snatched the interim heavyweight crown with a stunning knockout win against the streaking, Sergei Pavlovich at Madison Square Garden.

Tom Aspinall offers to take on Alex Pereira at heavyweight

And linked continually with a heavyweight fight against former two-weight champion, Pereira – who called for his own divisional leap off the back of his high-kick knockout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 last weekend, Aspinall is all ears to a clash in the near future.

“As we’ve seen with me, I’m not shying away from anybody,” Tom Aspinall told talkSPORT reporter, Jordan Ellis. “So, if the UFC wanna do that [a fight versus Alex Pereira], I’m happy to do that. I think as an elite level fighter myself, you can’t help but be impressed with what Alex Pereira has done over the last couple of years. I mean, this time two years ago, nobody had a clue who he was, now he’s one of the biggest stars in MMA – one of the best fighters in UFC history.”

“I really, really respect what he’s done,” Tom Aspinall explained. “Does that mean that I don’t wanna fight him? I absolutely wanna fight him, but I’m sure there’ll be a time and a place for it. I’m not jumping ahead of things right now, I’m fighting Curtis Blaydes now. If that’s what the UFC wanna do one day, then we’ll absolutely do it.”

