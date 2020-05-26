Manager: Jorge Masvidal Already In Fight Camp, Training For Opponent

Spread the word!













Masvidal vs. Diaz II?

According to his manager, BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is already training for an upcoming opponent.

Masvidal was expected to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title next. However, “Gamebred” appears to be more interested in a rematch with Nate Diaz as the pair exchanged words on social media recently.

That has since led to talk of an Usman vs. Conor McGregor matchup as well as accusations that Masvidal is ducking the former. However, that’s simply not the case according to Abraham Kawa who stated that his client isn’t one to duck fights.

People saying @GamebredFighter is ducking anyone is smoking some real good stuff. Like really? The guy who fought in a backyard against a guy 40-50pounds heavier than him? Never has said no to any fight? You guys are funny. Stay off my timeline — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) May 26, 2020

And Jorge is a man of his word. Take that to the bank. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) May 26, 2020

In fact, Kawa told MMA Junkie Radio that Masvidal is already in camp and training for a potential July fight. As for his opponent? He is keeping mum at the moment.

“He definitely wants to fight somebody,” Kawa said. “That person, we’re all going to find out shortly. I don’t want to give too much away, but I will say Jorge has been a man of his word since I’ve known him; he’s never lied or said something, then something else happened. He’s not that kind of guy. When he says, ‘This is what I want, this is what I want to do,’ that’s what happens. He gave somebody his word, so we’ll see. I can’t say too much now, but it’s going to be fun.

“Jorge’s in camp, he’s training, he’s ready to rock and roll, so we’re looking forward to fight. Whether it’s in July or a little bit later, that’ll be fine, too, but he’s absolutely ready to rock and roll.”

Given what we know, it seems like we could be in store for a BMF title rematch.

After the controversial end to their first meeting in November last year, Masvidal did offer to run things back with Diaz at the time so it’s possible that is what Kawa is referring to about his client giving somebody his word. Add in the recent interactions between the duo and it certainly seems a possibility.

Hopefully, there are some updates soon.

Do you think we’ll see Masvidal vs. Diaz II soon? Or would you prefer Masvidal face someone else instead?