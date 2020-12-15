First Round Management leader, Malki Kawa, has claimed that polarizing YouTuber, Jake Paul, had rejected the opportunity to clash with recent Bellator MMA signing, Yoel ‘Soldier of God’ Romero, amid the former’s recent callout of former two-weight world champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.



43-year-old explosive finisher, Romero recently parted ways with longtime home the UFC, despite retaining a three-fight deal with the North America-based promotion. Scoring a 9-4 record over his almost seven-year stint under the Dana White led banner, Romero was immediately linked to the likes of the PFl, Bellator, as well as David Feldman’s outfit, BKFC — with Bellator snapping up the veteran on a multi-fight deal despite initially refusing the chance to pen him to a contract.



Romero, who is slated to make his promotional bow in 2021 in tandem with a move to the light heavyweight ranks for the first time since September 2011, joins fellow former two-time UFC 205-pound title chaser, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson in the Scott Coker led organization — who recently penned a deal also.



Kawa, who along with his brother, Ibrahim represents high-profile features such as former two-time UFC light heavyweight gold holder, Jon Jones, BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, and flyweight great, Demetrious Johnson to name a few — claimed that 2-0 professional boxer, Paul rejected the opportunity to clash with Romero, before condemning the 23-year-old’s callout of McGregor.



“One more @YoelRomeroMMA tidbit… @jakepaul refused to fight him. Opp (opportunity) presented itself, Jake said no… don’t blame him… but this is out of line“

One more @YoelRomeroMMA tidbit… @jakepaul refused to fight him. Opp presented itself, Jake said no… don’t blame him… but this is out of line https://t.co/O8t8TGPGA4 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 15, 2020

Paul, the younger brother of Logan Paul who himself is set to match with undefeated former world champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition outing next year, set sights on upcoming UFC 257 headliner, McGregor in the above video, firing barbs at the Dubliner’s fiancee, Dee Devlin — before detailing how his dog had a bigger social media footprint than Dustin Poirier, or as he put it, “Dustin Prober“.

The Cleveland, Ohio native recently made his second professional boxing appearance on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event — scoring a viral knockout of former NBA player, Nate Robinson, adding to a prior victory over fellow content creator, AnEsonGib.