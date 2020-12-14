Well, Bellator MMA continues to strengthen its ranks. Perennial UFC middleweight contender and multiple-time title challenger, Yoel ‘Soldier of God’ Romero is poised to put pen to paper on a multi-fight deal with the organization.



Romero, 43, came to terms with the UFC for his release two weeks ago, despite retaining three-fights on his Octagon deal — snapping a run just shy of seven-years with the organization.



Bellator, who initially passed up on the opportunity to link Romero to a deal according to today’s report from ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, came to terms with the Cuban late last week, with Romero set to debut in the promotion next year, with a new move to the light heavyweight ranks.

The Pinar del Rio fan-favourite joins the ever-growing list of past UFC talents to link up with the promotion’s light heavyweight division, with perennial contender, Corey Anderson penning a deal earlier this year. Two-time 205-pound title challenger, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson also mutually agreed to part ways with the UFC last week, before signing a multi-fight deal with the Scott Coker led promotion, with eyes set on an eventual rise to the heavyweight weight-limit.



Last featuring at UFC 248 in March, Romero made his thirteenth walk under the UFC’s banner, dropping a forgettable unanimous decision to incumbent middleweight best, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya.



The defeat came as the American Top Team trainee’s third consecutively, coming after a pair of contentious losses to recent title challenger, Paulo Costa, as well as a championship rematch with former gold holder, Robert Whittaker.



With a 9-4 promotional record, Romero notably dispatched four former world champions; Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida all via stoppage — in between a close UFC 194 split decision win over grappling maestro, Jacare Souza.

A date or opponent for Romero’s sure to be highly-anticipated debut under the Bellator MMA banner has yet to be determined.