Photos – Conor McGregor reveals fractured toe injury in x-Ray images amid exit from UFC 303 fight

Denying claims from former UFC championship challenger, Chael Sonnen that he was undergoing treatment for “substance abuse” issues resulting in his exit from his return next weekend, Conor McGregor has shared x-ray images appearing to detail a fractured toe injury, preventing him from fighting.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, was scheduled to return next weekend in the main event of UFC 303, taking headlining honors against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

And forced to withdraw with an immediate undisclosed injury, McGregor, 35, confirmed he would return to fighting, however, would miss his date against Chandler at the welterweight limit, with Alex Pereira instead drafting into a main event fight against Jiri Prochazka in a light heavyweight title rematch.

Conor McGregor reveals toe injury amid UFC 303 exit

Sharing theories regarding McGregor’s withdrawal, the above-mentioned, Sonnen claimed the Dubliner was receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility for “substance abuse issues”, with Crumlin striker, McGregor showing off what appears to be a fractured toe on his leg foot on social media this evening.

“Chael shut your pie hole, hoe,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account, accompanied by images of an apparent toe injury. “You tap from ground and pound.”

Sidelined for the last three years from the Octagon, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 against former interim lightweight gold holder, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While expected to take on Missouri veteran, Chandler in his return – potentially as soon as September, McGregor’s would-be opponent appears to be lining up a symbolic BMF championship fight against former featherweight gold holder, Max Holloway – particularly overnight on social media.

