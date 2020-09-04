Well, it seems the return of intriguing grappling talent, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev, is edging closer. According to UFC president, Dana White – the Swedish finisher is currently targeted to meet with former welterweight and middleweight title challenger, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Demian Maia at a UFC Fight Island event sometime in October.

Arriving in Las Vegas on Monday, Chimaev will also make an appearance at a UFC Fight Night event before the end of September, with an opponent for that occasion yet to be determined as of yet.

Chimaev will make his third and reportedly fourth Octagon appearance of the year, following two quickfire finishes over John Phillips and former Cage Warriors mainstay, Rhys ‘Skeletor’ McKee at UFC Fight Island events in July.

For Maia, October will mark his first Octagon appearance since UFC Fight Night Brasília in March, where he dropped a first-round knockout to incoming title challenger, Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns in an all Brazilian affair. UFC president Dana White confirmed the matchup between Maia and Chimaev when speaking with The Mac Life reporter, Oscar Willis at a press event this afternoon.

A relentless grappler with heavy hands, the always active Chimaev will look to add future Hall of Famer, Maia to an Octagon stint consisting of two wins, despite debuting just two months ago. Featuring twice in the Octagon just ten days apart, the Chechen born grappler submitted the aforenoted, Phillips with a D’Arce before scoring an eventual ground-and-pound stoppage over debuting Ballymena striker, McKee.

Hoping to return to the win column, decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Maia notched three consecutive victories in 2019. At UFC Fight Night Fortaleza last February, Maia scored a rear-naked choke win over former Bellator best, Lyman Good, before taking a decision win over Anthony Rocco Martin in June.

In the pick of the bunch in terms of profile, the two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion scored a rear-naked choke win over former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight gold holder, ‘Funky’ Ben Askren in an October headliner in Kallang, Singapore.

For Chimaev, a matchup with Maia offers a massive leap in regards to opponent, which will supposedly mark his fourth Octagon appearance if all things go to plan ahead of an undisclosed September walk.