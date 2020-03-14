Gilbert Burns Finishes Demian Maia With Strikes – UFC Brasilia Highlights

Spread the word!













Gilbert Burns continues to be a force at welterweight.

Burns faced Demian Maia in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia on Saturday. Many expected it to be a grapplefest with Maia initially taking Burns down.

However, “Durinho” was able to get back up on his feet and later drop Maia in emphatic fashion with a left hook. Maia was still in his wits but Burns dropped down and landed strikes before the referee called an end to the action in the first round.

You can watch the finish below:

DROPPED! 🤯



A CHANGING OF THE GUARD IN BRASILIA! 🇧🇷



➡️ Don't miss the main event on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/BjODzRlULc — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

Gilbert Burns (+425 KO) with a first round KO vs Maia

pic.twitter.com/43k3rsTcHi — Barstool Bets (@barstoolbets) March 14, 2020

What did you think of the fight?