Gilbert Burns Finishes Demian Maia With Strikes – UFC Brasilia Highlights

Gilbert Burns continues to be a force at welterweight.
Burns faced Demian Maia in the co-main event of UFC Brasilia on Saturday. Many expected it to be a grapplefest with Maia initially taking Burns down.
However, “Durinho” was able to get back up on his feet and later drop Maia in emphatic fashion with a left hook. Maia was still in his wits but Burns dropped down and landed strikes before the referee called an end to the action in the first round.
You can watch the finish below:
What did you think of the fight?