Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba Rematch In The Works For UFC 249

Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba won’t have to wait long to throw down again.

As per ESPN, the UFC is reportedly booking a rematch between the pair of light heavyweights for UFC 249 which takes place April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

“Breaking: Per sources, UFC rebooking last week’s controversial bout between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev to UFC 249 in April in Brooklyn,” Brett Okamoto tweeted Thursday.

Breaking: Per sources, UFC rebooking last week’s controversial bout between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev to UFC 249 in April in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/UUGqAf65rY — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 5, 2020

Ankalaev and Cutelaba squared off last weekend at UFC Norfolk in what was a highly-anticipated main card bout.

However, it came to a controversial end early on as referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the fight after deeming Cutelaba unable to continue. Ankalaev had rocked the Moldovan and was pouring on the pressure. Cutelaba was clearly not 100 percent but he was still avoiding strikes while fighting back.

When the fight was stopped, Cutelaba protested immediately while the fans started booing the decision.

Cutelaba revealed afterwards that he would appeal the result and hoped that it would be overturned. There is no word as of now whether that will happen. However, he will get a chance to show what he’s truly capable of once the rematch is made official.

UFC 249 is headlined by a lightweight title fight between current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

