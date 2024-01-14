Magomed Ankalaev calls for UFC 300 title fight with Alex Pereira: ‘i’m ready, I’m just waiting on the message’

Following last night’s brutal knockout win over contender, Johnny Walker in their UFC Vegas 84 rematch, former vacant title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev has sights on a quickfire turnaround at UFC 300 in April – offering to fight Alex Pereira in a main event clash for the 205 pound crown.

Headlining last night’s first card of the year for the Dana White-led promotion, Russian contender, Ankalaev turned in a masterful striking display against Straight Blast Gym staple, Walker, stopping the Brazilian with a heavy second round knockout in the pair’s rematch following an initial ‘No Contest’ clash between the two back in October of last year.

Magomed Ankalaev eyes UFC 300 clash with Alex Pereira

And firmly inserting himself into championship contender talk with last night’s statement knockout win over Walker, Ankalaev claimed he was “ready” to headline UFC 300 against Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira, in his second bid to become light heavyweight kingpin.

“Of course I’m ready,” Magomed Ankalaev told assembled media after UFC Vegas 84. “I’m just waiting for the message that I’m going in.”

Magomed Ankalaev is ready for a #UFC300 title fight vs. Alex Pereira, and he promises no takedowns.



"He's not going to need (wrestling). I'm going to come out there, I'm going to stand across from him." pic.twitter.com/tupppKAMuP — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 14, 2024

And vowing to stand toe-to-toe with Pereira if he lands a title fight with the ex-middleweight champion at UFC 300, Ankalaev urged the Brazilian’s coaches to forget about a wrestling and grappling-intense training camp.

“I wanted to stand up, and I wanted to knock him [Johnny Walker] out,” Magomed Ankalaev explained. “And that’s what I did. Now, for Glover Teixeira, I have a message. Don’t waste your time trying to teach your student to wrestle or grapple. He’s not going to need it. I’m gonna come out there; I’m gonna stand across from him. And I know that he’s been knocked out before as a middleweight. So, imagine what’s going to happen if I meet him at light heavyweight. Trust me, he’s not going to feel comfortable there.”

Who wins in a potential UFC 300 clash: Magomed Ankalaev or Alex Pereira?