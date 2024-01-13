Alex Pereira’s coach sends message to Magomed Ankalaev following Brutal KO of Johnny Walker: ‘See You Soon’

Magomed Ankalaev may have earned himself another shot at UFC gold following his brutal second-round knockout of Johnny Walker on Saturday night.

After their UFC 294 clash came to a confusing and disappointing end, Ankalaev and Walker kicked off the promotion’s 2024 with a five-round headliner at UFC Vegas 84. Walker came out fast and furious in the opening round, but it didn’t take long for Ankalaev to slow the pace and begin chipping away at his opponent.

As Walker attempted to move in during the second round, Ankalaev uncorked a nasty right hook that sent Walker crashing to the canvas. Ankalaev quickly moved in and landed an absolutely vicious follow-up shot that was enough for the referee to jump in and save Walker from absorbing any further damage.

MAGOMED ANKALAEV KNOCKS OUT JOHNNY WALKER IN ROUND 2



Following the victory, Magomed Ankalaev called for a light heavyweight title opportunity against the division’s reigning champion, Alex Pereira. That prompted a response from Pereira’s friend and coach, Glover Teixeira.

“Great knockout,” Teixeira wrote on X. “We will see u soon. #UFCFightNight”

UFC Fighters React to Magomed Ankalaev’s Impressive Performance

Teixeira wasn’t the only one who offered their immediate reaction to Magomed Ankalaev’s highlight-reel-worthy win in Las Vegas.

Walker isn’t focused on the task at hand, I can tell already! #UFCFightNight — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) January 14, 2024

Hope they don’t bring in the doctor — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 14, 2024

Woow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 14, 2024

Bro still acting like cartoon — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 14, 2024

That Abu Dhabi doctor is smiling somewhere right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 14, 2024

Ankalaev for title next? — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 14, 2024