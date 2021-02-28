In the UFC Vegas 20 co-main event event Nikita Krylov takes on Magomed Ankalaev.

Round 1: Magomed Ankalaev is plodding forward early. Nikita Krylov closes the distance and locks up the body. He pushes the fight to the fence and is ultimately able to his opponent to the mat. Ankalaev is on one knee and eventually works his way back up. Krylov stays on him like a wet blanket. Ankalaev is eventually able to separate and they are back to the striking range. Ankalaev lands a nice right hand in a wild exchange from both fighters. Krylov returns and just missed with a high kick. Krylov is finding some success with his straight shots. Lots of movement and feints from Krylov who is looking great right now. Ankalaev shoots for the takedown but is unable to complete it before round one ends.

Round 2: They get straight after it at the start of round two. Ankalaev pushes forward and knocks Krylov off balance. Both men are enjoying some success right now. Krylov launches forward with an uppercut but is countered. Ankalaev shakes off a takedown attempt before throwing a powerful kick upstairs. They clinch up. Krylov is trying to punch his way out. Ankalaev holds onto the head and lands a knee. Ankalaev is starting to time his opponent now. Every time Krylov comes in he is eating a check hook. Krylov attempts a spinning attack but Ankalaev times it well and secures the takedown. Ankalaev is having a tough time cementing control. Krylov almost reverses the position but Ankalaev just about stays on top. He’s starting to drop punches as we enter the final few seconds of round two.

Round 3: Krylov lands a nice body kick at the start of round three. It seems to be all on the line in this final round. Ankalaev lands a huge punch that knocks Krylov off balance. The Russian clinches up against the fence. He’s trying to drag this fight to the mat. Despite Krylov showing good takedown defence he ultimately ends up on his backside. Krylov has his back against the fence. Ankalaev is dropping in short shots but they aren’t bothering Krylov who is able to stand back up. Ankalaev won’t let up though. He continues to relentlessly pursue the takedown. Krylov attempts a throw but it backfires and he’s down again. Ankalaev is doing well in this position. He’s landing strikes, pulling his opponent away from the fence, and seems to be on his way to winning this round and the fight. The punches only get heavier as the seconds tick down and this fight comes to a close.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Magomed Ankalaev def. Nikita Krylov via unanimous decision