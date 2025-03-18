Magomed Ankalaev offers Alex Pereira immediate title rematch after UFC 313: ‘You deserve this’

Newly-minted light heavyweight kingpin, Magomed Ankalaev has now changed tune on his rivalry with Alex Pereira — claiming the Brazilian star “deserves” an immediate rematch with him following their UFC 313 decision.

Ankalaev, who challenged Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira earlier this month, ended the former two-weight champion’s reign at 205lbs, turning in a controversial unanimous decision win in the pair’s long-anticipated championship clash.

And initially welcoming a showdown with the Brazilian in the immediate aftermath, Ankalaev then flip-flopped, claiming he would be open to fighting Pereira in the future — but maybe not as soon as his first title defense.

Furthermore, Ankalaev vowed to leave no doubt if he meets the former middleweight champion again, claiming he would not let the pairing go to the judge’s scorecards this time around.

“I’m ready for round 6 but this time will not go for full distant (sic) let’s go guys,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account overnight.

Magomed Ankalaev claims Alex Pereira “deserves” immediate rematch

And on social media this afternoon, Makhackala native, Ankalaev offered to fight Pereira immediately — amid links to an October return in Abu Dhabi, UAE — claiming the former champion now “deserves” a chance to regain the crown.

“Alex (Pereira) when you’re ready to go again,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account this afternoon. “You deserve this.”

Alex when you’re ready to go again

You deserve this — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 18, 2025

However, ahead of a rematch, Ankalaev has been warned by Pereira’s team that a new version of the kickboxing ace with await him in the Octagon if they meet each other again.

“Rivalries make us grow,” Plinio Cruz said. “It went his (Magomed Ankalaev) way this time, so we’ll train more, study more, get better, to deliver you a better version of Poatan. More mean. What this guy’s done was make it worse for him because now he’ll fight ‘Poatan 2.0.’ It’s happened to Poatan before, it’s not the first time, and a true champion is the one that stumbles but continues moving forward and reconquers it.”