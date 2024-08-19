Video: Mackenzie Dern is Submitted by Ffion Davies with an Armbar

UFC athlete Mackenzie Dern was taken down and submitted by Ffion Davies during their match at the Craig Jones Invitational hosted in Las Vegas this past weekend. Millions of dollars were awarded to the winners of the event, but Wales’ Ffion Davies took the headlines with her impressive throw and grappling work.

The Welsh-born Ffion Davies is carving a name for herself as being one of the all-time greats in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Ffion Davies has achieved remarkable success in grappling competitions. She won first place at the ADCC in 2022 and secured the top spot at the IBJJF World Championship in both 2022 and 2023. In the NOGI category, she claimed first place at the IBJJF World Championship in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Additionally, she succeeded at the IBJJF European Open in 2019 and 2020, as well as at the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals in 2019. Davies also took first place in the UAEJJF Grand Slam in London in both 2019 and 2020.

The American-Brazilian Mackenzie Dern is a UFC fighter but comes from an incredibly decorated background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Mackenzie Dern has an impressive list of achievements in the world of grappling. She secured first place at the ADCC Championship in 2015 and also won the IBJJF World Championships that same year. In the NOGI category, she took first place at the IBJJF World Championships in 2015. Dern continued her winning streak by claiming first place at the IBJJF Pan American Championships in both 2015 and 2016.

Ffion Davies vs. Mackenzie Dern

Despite her background in grappling, the UFC’s Mackenzie Dern was out of her element when it came to rolling against Ffion Davies at the CJI. In the second of their meeting, Davies tosses Dern with a very impressive head and arm throw, then angles to achieve a perfect inverted armbar forcing the tap.

See the highlights below:

