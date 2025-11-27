Why Mackenzie Dern Still Has Not Celebrated Her UFC Championship Victory

Mackenzie Dern has not yet celebrated her UFC title victory.

After 16 fights and eight years of competing inside the Octagon, Dern finally became an MMA world champion at UFC 321, earning a unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba to claim the vacant women’s strawweight crown.

In the time since, Dern has focused on healing from her injuries and spending time with her daughter, but the BJJ sensation plans on taking a little time to celebrate her big win properly.

“I’m super happy,” Dern told Helen Yee. “I’m still on cloud nine right now. The black eye went down in like five days, so that was good – I was already doing commercials and everything. Honestly, I was kind of recovering the first week and then getting back to work, so I haven’t technically celebrated the way I wanted to. “Of course, just being with Moa and looking at the belt is amazing, but life hasn’t stopped since. I’m going to go out to Brazil on Monday, and I think I’ll start my little celebration then – not too long, just a little bit.”​



While Dern is yet to take a victory lap, contenders are already lining up for a shot at the newly crowned strawweight queen. Chief among them is Zhang Weili, who vacated the title earlier this year to move up and challenge flyweight world titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

Zhang came up short against ‘Bullet’ at UFC 322, leading many to speculate that ‘Magnum’ would go back down to strawweight and attempt to become the division’s first-ever three-time champion.

Then there’s Tatiana Suarez, who’s desperate for another shot at the 115-pound belt following a dominant showing against Amanda Lemos in September.