Dubai-based combat sports promotion M2MMA is advancing its mission to establish stronger safety protocols in professional fighting as scrutiny around head injury management intensifies across contact sports globally. The shift comes following a serious incident involving Tongan rugby international Eli Katoa, who underwent emergency brain surgery in November 2024 after sustaining multiple head impacts during a single match, highlighting the need for consistent medical oversight in high-impact athletics.

M2MMA

Katoa’s case presents a warning for combat sports specifically. During warm-ups before a Pacific Championships match against New Zealand, the 25-year-old Melbourne Storm forward collided with teammate Lehi Hopoate, resulting in a significant impact to the head. Despite showing signs of disorientation, medical staff cleared him to play. He then sustained two additional head impacts during the match, one at the nine-minute mark and another shortly thereafter.

He was removed from the field following the second incident, but his condition deteriorated while seated on the bench. He experienced seizure activity, was administered oxygen, and underwent urgent surgery for a brain bleed that evening. He remains in stable condition.

Chris Cannon, General Manager, M2MMA, said:

“The situation with Eli Katoa is a powerful reminder of the stakes in contact sports. When it comes to brain health, there must be no hesitation and no assumptions. Combat sports have a duty to lead. Our focus is to ensure athletes are assessed, monitored, and protected with the highest level of care, and that we continue evolving best practices that not only protect their long-term health but also facilitate peak performance.”

Unlike most sports, where accidental head contact is avoided, combat sports intentionally involve head strikes, placing athletes in a fundamentally different risk category. Training, fight preparation, competition, and recovery all require structured medical oversight that prioritizes long-term athlete health over short-term competition goals.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) has become central to combat sports discussion. The condition, a progressive neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated head trauma, presents with symptoms including memory loss, behavioral changes, aggression, executive dysfunction, and depression. Neuropathologically, CTE involves cerebral atrophy, extensive neurofibrillary tangles, and TDP-43 proteinopathy. Research shows CTE occurs most frequently in athletes exposed to repetitive head impacts, including boxers, football players, ice hockey players, rugby players, and mixed martial artists.

A shift in athlete behavior reflects growing awareness. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has publicly reduced sparring, citing brain preservation as central to his training strategy. He stated during a 2021 post-fight press conference, “You only have one brain. Preserve it.” Holloway explained that he performs no hard sparring and avoids head strikes during training, arguing that fighters have already trained sufficiently before competition.

Champion fighter Ilia Topuria has adopted data-driven preparation methods. Topuria’s team assigns numerical values to different zones within the octagon and tracks opponent strike patterns by location, building strategic plans to neutralize preferred fighting positions. Beyond competition analysis, Topuria incorporates recovery technologies, including brain photobiomodulation devices like Vielight’s Neuro Duo, which uses targeted light therapy to support neurological function and aid recovery from head trauma.

M2MMA‘s operational framework addresses these concerns directly. The organization has staged two events in Phuket, Thailand, featuring athletes with experience in major global promotions, including ONE Championship, UFC, PFL, and WBC title environments. The promotion has now appointed Reynold Andika Pratama as Vice President of Wearable Intelligence and Applied AI Systems Engineering.

Pratama holds a master’s degree in engineering and has over eight years of experience managing complex technology programs across Southeast Asia and the UAE, with expertise in hardware-software integration and enterprise-scale digital transformation across more than 180 sites.

Tiago Henriques, EMEA Head of AI and ML at Google Cloud and M2MMA Advisor said:

“We are committed to a research-driven approach. The priority right now is ensuring data quality, implementing safety frameworks, and developing evidence-based solutions so that fighters and medical teams can benefit from accurate information. The work takes time, but the end goal is clear. We want to support athletes with technology that enhances their health, decision-making, and longevity in the sport.”

At M2MMA, Pratama leads the development of intelligent wearables and sensor platforms for combat sports. The mandate includes sensor-integrated equipment, developed in collaboration with Green Hill Sports, as well as smart mouthguards, biometric sensors, and performance tracking devices that stream real-time impact analytics, cognitive and physiological indicators, and personalized training feedback to medical teams and athletes. Data will be time-synced to the bout clock, verified on-chain for integrity, and routed through privacy controls.

Preparations are underway for M2MMA’s next event in 2026, where the promotion plans to introduce updated medical protocols. These will include more detailed pre-fight assessments, improved oversight during events, and structured post-fight follow-up to ensure athletes receive appropriate medical support.

Adrian Maizey, CEO of Rand Capital Coffee, Expert in Financial and Data Analytics, M2MMA Advisor explained:

“This is about building a smarter and more modern combat sports ecosystem. Jeff’s ambition and willingness to disrupt traditional thinking are compelling. When you combine strong technology insight with a genuine commitment to athlete welfare and performance, you have the foundation for something special.”

Chris McCormack, Two-time Ironman World Champion and M2MMA Advisor added:

“In elite sport, preparation and protection are everything. Athletes perform at their best when they trust the systems around them. Our goal is to equip fighters with tools and support that help them understand their bodies and their recovery, so they can step into competition at their peak and with confidence in their wellbeing.”

