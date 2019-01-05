Luke Rockhold Says He’s Coming For ‘Princess’ Jon Jones

Luke Rockhold says that he’s coming after newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

There might be an issue with this callout as Jones is rumored to fight rising prospect Anthony Smith in his next title defense. The former UFC middleweight champion is obviously a bigger name than Smith and could be booked against Jones. It all comes down to the entertainment era that we are currently in with the UFC.

Last month, Rockhold made it known that he is ready to make his move to the UFC light heavyweight division after having a successful run at middleweight. He was supposed to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 230 in November but had to pull out.

While doing a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he called out Jones for a fight under the UFC banner.

The Challenge

“Hold tight, I’m coming, Princess. I’m a different man at this weight, with the power behind me. I’m moving up to get after him. So, that’s what I’m here for.”

“The last couple years, I’ve been compromising myself so much to get down to ’85. My body just falls apart in training camp the last few weeks,” Rockhold said (H/T to MMAJunkie). “(Being at 205) just feels right. I feel healthy. I feel comfortable. I’m excited to take down these light heavyweights. I just don’t see a lot there.”

Rockhold is coming off a loss to Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 221 in Australia. He was originally slated to fight Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title at the event. However, the promotion had to make changes to the card once Whittaker pulled out with an injury.

