Luke Rockhold Names One Fighter He Regrets Not Facing

Spread the word!













Luke Rockhold has said he regrets the fact he never got the chance to fight middleweight great Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva.

The former UFC and Strikeforce champion has an impressive resume. He has fought the best of the best throughout his career which is now drawing to a close. Rockhold holds signature wins over the likes of Ronaldo Souza, Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman, and Tim Kennedy. Despite his success, the 35-year-old says he is disappointed to have never fought Anderson Silva.

“I wish I would have had the chance to fight Anderson,” Rockhold said on the “Major Waves Podcast.” “Especially in that time, I think I would have beat him. I don’t know – I think there’s just promotional reasons. They didn’t see it quite right at that time. If I would have beat Vitor (Belfort), then me and Anderson would have fought right away, straight away. But then I had to go reprove myself through the ranks after that loss.”

Rockhold captured the title by beating Chris Weidman in 2015 before relinquishing the belt to bitter rival Bisping in his first defense. Rockhold realizes he’ll never get the chance to settle the score with the now-retired Brit but it’s something he’s learned to live with.

“I think I just kind of came to the conclusion where I’m just content with it,” Rockhold said. “Obviously, there’s easy fights where I’d like them back and I knew that I could have wrote that story differently – like my second fight with Bisping. But I’m not going to get that. I’m a realist.”

Rockhold went on to say he isn’t 100 percent done with fighting, but he is taking a leave of absence without a specific return date.

“I’m taking a leave of absence,” Rockhold said. “I’m just kind of doing my thing right now – getting life organized, getting things together. It’s good to be back on the West Coast. I was training out in Florida and it’s just – Florida’s tough. It’s hot, it’s humid – it’s a different lifestyle.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who would’ve won if Luke Rockhold fought Anderson Silva?