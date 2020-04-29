Luke Rockhold Has No Interest In Jimi Manuwa Fight, Prefers Anderson Silva

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold doesn’t see any incentive in fighting Jimi Manuwa.

Rockhold hasn’t competed since getting knocked out by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in July last year. However, he recently revealed that he may be getting the itch to compete again.

This led to a callout from retired UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa who is seemingly planning to come out of retirement.

Luke ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 23, 2020

But for Rockhold, it’s simply not an exciting fight.

“I didn’t see it [Manuwa’s callout], and what does Jimi Manuwa do for me?” Rockhold told Submission Radio. “What has Jimi Manuwa done? That’s not very exciting.”

Rockhold previously mentioned his interest in a rematch with Chris Weidman or a fight with Anderson Silva as potential options for him.

That said, the American Kickboxing Academy fighter now seems more eager to face Silva rather than Weidman as he explained how it nearly came to fruition a couple of years ago.

“I’m not huge on retracing my footsteps, let’s say that,” he added when asked who he would prefer over Weidman or Silva. “You know, sometimes it’s exciting to do that – I mean, rarely it is – but I like to pave a new path everywhere I go for the most part, and that should answer your question.

“… I remember back in the day he [Silva] had mentioned it, and the UFC wasn’t ready to put it together. And then I took that loss to Vitor, so that got delayed and Weidman beat me to the punch. And then I got into a position where I called him and he didn’t want it. So, maybe the time’s right. You never know. We will see. Like I said, I gotta do me first.”

