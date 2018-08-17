Luke Rockhold Has Certain Demand For Chris Weidman Fight

Luke Rockhold has made it known that he has a certain demand in mind for the second fight against Chris Weidman to happen at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

Rockhold is coming off a devastating loss to Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 221 last month in Australia. If you recall, Rockhold was originally slated to fight Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title at the event. However, the promotion had to make changes to the card once Whittaker pulled out with an injury. Thus, the UFC booked Rockhold vs. Romero for the interim title.

It’s been reported that Rockhold vs. Weidman will go down at the UFC 230 event in a middleweight showdown. However, there seems to be one hold up with making this fight happen. That issue is the contract negotiations with Rockhold and the UFC as he’s still waiting for the right deal to come his way by the UFC.

Luke Rockhold Has Certain Demand

“No pen to paper,” Rockhold said during a sponsor event in Sioux Falls. (HT: MMA Junkie) “Of course it’s intriguing. Madison Square Garden vs. Weidman – (I’m) No. 2, he’s No. 3. It’s a pretty clear-cut fight. I don’t need to do anything. Business is good. We’re doing business everywhere. I’ve got a lot of things going on. When you show me the right contract, I’ll sign the right contract.”

His Future

“I’m nowhere near done fighting. But it’s got to make sense. I’m not going to take off time and lose money to go fight. I love what I do and I know I have a lot more to give in this sport. But these people need to get their contracts straight. They need to get their priorities straight with what they want and where they want to go. I know what I want. Everything is good. I’m not going to (expletive) lose money fighting. I’m doing very well outside the cage.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.