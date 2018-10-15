Luke Rockhold Blasts ‘Cheap F*ck’ Yoel Romero

Luke Rockhold blasts Yoel Romero as these two stars have some history while competing under the UFC banner.

Rockhold is coming off a devastating loss to Romero in the main event of UFC 221 last month in Australia. If you recall, Rockhold was originally slated to fight Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title at the event.

However, the promotion had to make changes to the card once Whittaker pulled out with an injury. Thus, the UFC booked Rockhold vs. Romero for the interim title. Romero came into the weigh-ins heavy as he was three pounds overweight. He had two hours to lose the weight but couldn’t and weighed in at the same weight on his second attempt.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently spoke with TMZ Sports where he made it known that he’s more than willing to fight Romero again.

“Yoel’s a piece that can’t make weight,” (via BJPenn.com). “I don’t even know how he exists in the rankings. He missed weight for two back-to-back title fights. The guy’s a cheap f*ck and I’ll find him at light heavyweight if he wants to do it again.”

Rockhold is slated to take on fellow former champion Chris Weidman for a second time at the UFC 230 pay-per-view. Romero was also supposed to fight at this card against Paulo Costa but that fight got nixed once Romero wasn’t able to recover in time from his injuries.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.