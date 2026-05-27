Lucia Szabová vs. Lucie Pudilová set for OKTAGON 92 title clash at Štvanice

Lucia Szabová will defend her OKTAGON women’s bantamweight title against Lucie Pudilová at OKTAGON 92 on August 1 at Štvanice in Prague, in a matchup the promotion says has been booked twice before and is finally set to happen at its 10-year anniversary show. Szabová enters as the unbeaten champion at 11-0, while Pudilová brings the deeper UFC-tested résumé and a pro record listed at 17-11.

OKTAGON is pushing Štvanice as a signature summer stop, and the event page leans into the open-air setting, the anniversary angle, and the claim that the island venue has produced some of the promotion’s most memorable nights. The Prague card is scheduled for 01.08.2026, with the start time listed at 16:00 local time, and the promotion says tickets for Štvanice tend to move fast. That gives this title fight a neat stage: a local showcase, a title on the line, and a grudge that has had time to build.

Lucia Szabová puts her bantamweight belt on the line against Lucie Pudilová at OKTAGON 92

Szabová’s rise has been one of OKTAGON’s cleaner storylines. She finished Cecilie Bolander to win the bantamweight belt at OKTAGON 74 and later claimed double-champ status by stopping Leidiane Fernandes to add the flyweight title. Across the record trail available from OKTAGON and major fight databases, she has built an unbeaten run with stoppages over names including Kalindra Faria, Bolander and Fernandes.

The champion comes in with momentum and a style that has translated well in OKTAGON. She is listed as 11-0, including the title win over Bolander and her earlier finish of Faria. The promotion’s framing is simple: she is the first female double champion in OKTAGON history, and now she moves back to bantamweight to keep that belt. She also carries a strong finishing rate, which matches the way OKTAGON has presented her title run.

Pudilová has spent much of her career in tougher pools than most European bantamweights. Her UFC run included fights with Irene Aldana, Liz Carmouche and Antonina Shevchenko, and history shows those matchups along with a win over Wu Yanan. In OKTAGON, she came within a split decision of Bolander in December 2024 before rebounding with wins over Brittney Cloudy and Katharina Lehner, according to the information surfaced in the search results and fight records. That sequence puts her back in title contention at the right time, with the promotion now giving her the rematch-level opportunity she has been chasing.

The key question is whether Pudilová can drag Szabová into the kind of long, ugly fight that blunts the champion’s momentum. Szabová has been finishing opponents; Pudilová has usually been tested over full rounds against higher-level opposition. Štvanice has also become a place where OKTAGON likes to stage its biggest summer moments, so the setting should match the stakes. If the fight delivers on the booking, it should give the women’s division its clearest headline yet this season.