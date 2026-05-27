Ilia Topuria is here to entertain, promises to break Arman Tsarukyan’s jaw

On June 14, when the promotion heads to the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250, Ilia Topuria, who faces Justin Gaethje in the main event, has promised fans that he’s coming to win the fight, but his main goal is to entertain those in attendance for the event.

Analysts have already predicted that this UFC lightweight title unification clash will be a guaranteed slugfest. At the same time, Topuria has warned Gaethje, promising to knock him out, while “The Highlight” has also said in interviews that one of them is getting finished on June 14.

Now, “El Matador” has reaffirmed that it will be a pure striking fight. During a recent interview with VicBlends, the 29-year-old added that he has everything in his arsenal and can ragdoll Gaethje if he wants to, but he plans to go to war with “The Highlight” and give fans a fight worth watching. He said:

“If I wanted, of course I can take [Gaethje] down and do whatever I want to him. But I really want to give the fans a show. With Max [Holloway] also, I could’ve taken him down, control him on the ground and submit him, but it wouldn’t be as exciting as it was. That’s the same thing I’m planning to do with Justin; it’s gonna be a pure striking fight. At least from my side.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Ilia Topuria says he chooses not to use his wrestling because he wants to entertain the fans:



"If I wanted, of course I can take [Gaethje] down and do whatever I want to him. But I really want to give the fans a show.



With Max [Holloway] also, I could've taken him down, control… pic.twitter.com/l0qGcKaWKS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 27, 2026

Ilia Topuria warns potential future opponent: “I’m gonna break his jaw”

Arman Tsarukyan is going to serve as the official backup fighter for the Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title unification bout. Reacting to this news, Topuria had previously opined that the Armenian would never fight him on short notice.

Ilia Topuria Reportedly Wants Arman Tsarukyan Next After Justin Gaethje Fight. [Images via UFC]

Although Tsarukyan has previously called out “El Matador” on several occasions, the latter was never game to fight Tsarukyan. However, most recently, the reigning lightweight champion showed interest in facing the top contender soon.

During the sitdown mentioned above, Topuria took back-to-back digs at “Ahalkalakets” and the latter’s achievements inside and outside the UFC. He quipped:

“I’m gonna embarrass you in front of everyone. He [Tsarukyan] thinks that he is tough; his wrestling is the best in the world. When it comes to the octagon, I’m the king. I do with you whatever I want to f****** do. I’m gonna break his jaw in the first round… I’m gonna break his jaw, bam, in front of his crowd, his people.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments about Arman Tsarukyan below: