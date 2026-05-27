Dana White doubles down on controversial mental health views

UFC boss Dana White has continued his campaign against men dealing with mental health issues in a recent interview.

As we know, Dana White is one of the most important and influential figures in combat sports – and that’s especially true in mixed martial arts. He has achieved some great things when it comes to taking the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the next level, but in recent years, he has shifted a lot of his focus to other ventures, whether it be Power Slap, boxing, or his political association with Donald Trump.

Dana White tends to take part in interviews that don’t involve him being pushed all too much, but even when he is, he comes out with some pretty interesting comments. Not so long ago, Dana made it clear that he doesn’t really get behind the idea that we should be doing more to help men with their mental health concerns, as seen in the following comment.

“I hate this whole men’s mental health stuff that they talk about. Unfortunately, when you’re a man, you are the provider, you can’t be that guy posting on social media, oh I had a bad day and I’m so sad. It’s unattractive to other males, let alone women.”

In another recent interview, Dana White had the following to say.

🚨 Dana White says that men should NEVER talk about their mental health struggles publicly:



“Talking about it publicly, I just feel like it opens the door to make young men think that it’s OK to just f**king go, ‘Oh, I’m having mental [health issues] (White says in a whiny… pic.twitter.com/M7JbnqnBuR — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 26, 2026

Dana White discusses men’s mental health

“Talking about it publicly, I just feel like it opens the door to make young men think that it’s OK to just f**king go, ‘Oh, I’m having mental [health issues] (White says in a whiny voice).’”

“Handle it behind closed doors. Don’t show that weakness to anybody.”

“I am unapologetically masculine. What is toxic masculinity? Who has it? Who’s too masculine?”

It will certainly be interesting to see if there’s any kind of pushback on this given how much backlash White got the first time around.