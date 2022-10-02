Lorenzo Hunt captured the BKFC cruiserweight title against Quentin Henry on Saturday in a bizarre ending.

Now 8-1 inside the BKFC, Lorenzo Hunt now finds himself the promotions light-heavyweight and cruiserweight champion following his performance at BKFC 30.

Although Hunt would end victorious, the short-lived fight would not end without controversy. During the opening sequence, Hunt pounced on Henry, wildly swinging away at ‘The Hero’.

The messy assault would see Henry hit the canvas, where Hunt would appear to throw and land a strike on the face of the 32-year-old. As Hunt got up and walked to the corner, Henry remained sprawled out, face-down on the ring floor.

The fight came to a stop while the video was reviewed to clarify whether an illegal strike had been landed, giving Henry enough time to recover. The fight was eventually allowed to continue as the video footage had been deemed inconclusive while Henry, after appearing to be completely unconscious was seemingly fit to continue.

Hunt would violently conclude the affair with a left hook that returned Henry to the mat in the third round, forcing the referee to wave the fight off.

Lorenzo Hunt caps off explosive BKFC 30

Hunt’s finish of Henry was not the only notable fight of the night, as former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell would make his bare-knuckle debut. Rothwell would take on Bobo O’Bannon in the co-main event, taking only 19 seconds to knockout O’Bannon. Of the eight fights on the night, only two would go to a decision.

Ben Rothwell knocks out his opponent in just 19 seconds in his BKFC debut.pic.twitter.com/60N3cYloMm — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 2, 2022

The next BKFC event will be held on the 15th of October when former Bellator standout Mike Richman takes on the 3-0 Isaac Doolittle for the interim light-heavyweight title.

What did you make of Lorenzo Hunt’s performance?