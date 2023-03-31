0-1 professional boxer and podcast host, Logan Paul – the elder brother of fellow professional boxer, Jake Paul – akin to his sibling, has offered to welcome former UFC feature, Nate Diaz to the squared circle, accusing the Stockton native of “ducking” the matchup with him.

Paul, a professional boxer who competed just once professionally in a decision rematch loss to British musician and YouTuber, KSI back in November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Competing in an exhibition clash against former multiple-weight and multiple-time boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather over the course of eight rounds in June 2021, Paul fought with the Grand Rapids native in a non-scored fight.

As for Diaz, the former UFC lightweight title challenger managed to snap his losing skid back in September of last year at UFC 279, defeating former interim champion, Tony Ferguson with a rallying fourth round guillotine choke win at the T-Mobile Arena.

Competing his contractual obligations following the culmination of the event, Diaz has yet to pen terms to make a combat sports return, however, has been linked with Logan Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul in a potential professional boxing matchup – prior to the latter’s loss to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Logan Paul offers to fight UFC veteran, Nate Diaz in professional boxing

However, according to Ohio native, Logan Paul – Californian veteran, Diaz is actually denying a fight against him, avoiding the former.

“I think this guy [Nate Diaz] might be running from me,” Logan Paul said during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport. “This guy – I think he’s ducking [me]. You have an extremely healthy deal on the table with a person who will, by far, sell the most pay-per-views that you will get from any partner that you decide to go into a fight with.”

“And, I’m an 0-1 YouTuber, why would you back out of that?” Logan Paul explained.