Nate Diaz blasts ‘Spoiled little b*tch’ Logan Paul following Jake Paul loss: ‘This guy needs his ass beat’

UFC welterweight alum and former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has taken aim at Logan Paul – the elder brother of professional boxer, Jake Paul following the latter’s Saudi Arabia outing against Tommy Fury – claiming the former needs to get his “ass beat”.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC and a winner of The Ultimate Fighter – most recently competed professionally back in September of last year atop a UFC 279 pay-per-view card against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Snapping a run of two consecutive losses, Stockton fan-favorite, Nate Diaz turned in a fourth round submission victory over Ferguson – latching onto a guillotine choke.

Linked with a move to professional boxing off the back of his submission win over Ferguson and subsequent UFC departure, Diaz has welcomed a fight with the aforenoted, Jake Paul – who headlined an event in Riyadh against the above mentioned, Fury last night over the course of eight rounds – suffering the first loss of his professional career in a split decision blemish.

Logan Paul has been criticized by UFC veteran, Nate Diaz

Sharing his thoughts on Logan Paul – whom suffered a decision loss to YouTuber and musician, KSI in his sole professional boxing match, Diaz criticized he Ohio native for voicing his opinion on the fight between his brother and Fury mid-fight.

“This guy (Logan Paul) needs his ass beat,” Nate Diaz tweeted. “And who let the spoiled lil b*tch yell obnoxious sh*t during the fight?”

In the immediate aftermath of his loss against Fury, Paul, who boasts prior boxing wins over former mixed martial arts champions, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, called for a rematch with the Manchester native.



“We can run it back,” Jake Paul explained. “I think we deserve that rematch. All respect to Tommy (Fury), he won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I felt flat – I got sick really bad twice in this camp, injured my arm. This wasn’t my best performance, but that’s no excuse.”