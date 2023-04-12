A professional boxing match between the 6-1 striker, Jake Paul, and professional debutante, former UFC lightweight title challenger and former welterweight contender, Nate Diaz, is slated to ake main event honors at a DAZN PPV event on August 5. next in Dallas, Texas.

Per an initial report from Ariel Helwani this Wednesday afternoon, Jake Paul will draw former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz in a professional boxing at the middleweight limit of 185lbs over the course of eight rounds at the American Airlines Center.

BREAKING!



Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL.



The details:



Aug. 5, 2023.



Dallas.



DAZN PPV.



Eight rounds.



185 pounds. pic.twitter.com/5lqclPhTW1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 12, 2023

“BREAKING! Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL,” Helwani tweeted. “The details: Aug. 5, 2023. Dallas. DAZN PPV. Eight rounds. 185 pounds.”

Seeing his undefeated professional run come to an end back in February of this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – suffering a split decision loss to Tommy Fury – the half-brother of undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

As for Diaz, the Stockton veteran ended his tenure under the UFC banner late last year, following the completion of his contractual obligations with the promotion.

Jake Paul books professional boxing match against UFC alum, Nate Diaz

In his most recent combat sports venture, Diaz, the victor of The Ultimate Fighter 5 – defeated former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 at the welterweight limit with a September guillotine choke stoppage.

Boasting a 6-0 record ahead of his rescheduled fight with Fury earlier this year, Paul, a YouTuber and social media influencer had landed a series of victories over the likes of Ben Askren, as well as former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, and former undisputed UFC middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva.

A veteran mixed martial arts fan-favorite, Diaz most notably handed former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor his first loss inside the Octagon in a short notice UFC 196 main event back in 2016 at the welterweight limit.