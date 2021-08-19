YouTuber and podcast host, Logan Paul has claimed that he was almost responsible for a “massive altercation” as he put it, between former UFC lightweight champions and bitter enemies, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at a restaurant recently.



Paul, a YouTube content creator and podcast host of his show, Impaulsive — featured in a high-profile exhibition boxing match against former multiple-time, weight boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather back in June of this year. Whilst an official victor of the bout was never revealed, reports suggest that the entire pay-per-view event generated in excess of one million pay-per-view buys.



Speaking on his podcast recently, Paul claimed that he was contacted by one of his friends who had inquired if he could get them a reservation at a restaurant in Las Vegas. Part of his friend’s entourage was former two-weight champion, McGregor, with Paul claiming that a mutual friend had informed him that Khabib had exited the restaurant mere minutes after the Dubliner had entered — narrowly avoiding a potential altercation between the two.



“I was almost responsible for a massive altercation between two of the biggest combat sports stars on the planet,” Paul recounted on his podcast. “Chef Eric, my chef, texted me and was like, ‘Yo can you get me into ‘Catch’ (Las Vegas restaurant) tonight?’, so I hit up my person at ‘Catch’ and was like, ‘Hey, can you get a table for my chef Eric plus three. I didn’t think anything of it, right?“



“I get a text from the girl the next morning and she goes, ‘Yeah, Eric showed up with Conor McGregor,’ because he’s cooking for Conor in his camp,” Paul continued. “And I was like, ‘Oh! I didn’t know that, I don’t know why I didn’t make that connection, ok, cool’. And she says, ‘Yeah, Khabib (Nurmagomedov) was here ten minutes before McGregor walked in’ — ten minutes! Apparently, the staff was flipping the f*ck out because Khabib was at the restaurant. And nobody knew Conor was coming, right? He just showed up. And they f*cking hate each other.” (H/T Sportskeeda)



Bitter rivals, to say the least, Khabib and McGregor headlined UFC 229 back in October of 2018, with the former submitting the latter with a fourth round neck crank to successfully lodge his first defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.



Ever since, former two-weight gold holder, McGregor has unsuccessfully campaigned for a rematch with Khabib, who has since retired from professional mixed martial arts.



In the weeks following his UFC 264 doctor’s stoppage loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier, McGregor, who is recovering from a fractured tibia in his left leg, has unleashed numerous Twitter tirades — one of which was aimed at the passing of Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in July of last year following a brief battle with the novel coronavirus.