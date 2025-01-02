Lisa BLACKPINK’s Cousin Defends Muay Thai World Title This Past Weekend

Phayahong Banchamek, a cousin of Lisa BLACKPINK, continues to excel in combat sports. The Thai-born Muay Thai athlete successfully defended her Rajadamnern World Series title by defeating Kaosuay Por.Kobkua in a recent showdown. This marks her fourth consecutive victory.

Phayahong Banchamek

Phayahong, a former K-1 Kickboxing World Champion, has become a trailblazer in women’s combat sports. Earlier this year, she captured the RWS title by defeating Japan’s Saya Ito, adding another milestone to her already impressive career. Her record now stands at an impressive 71 wins, 17 losses, and 1 draw across Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Thailand’s Phayahong Banchamek, or Payahong Ayothayafightgym, began her journey in Muay Thai at the age of nine and has built an extraordinary career spanning over a decade. In addition to her RWS title, Phayahong is a former WPMF World Pinweight Champion and the first female fighter to hold both the K-1 Kickboxing World Title and the Rajadamnern Stadium Female Championship—a feat she recently achieved in December 2024. Today, she trains alongside Muay Thai and Kickboxing icon Buakaw Banchamek.

Buakaw and Phayahong

Lisa BLACKPINK

Lisa BLACKPINK is a global sensation as a member of one of the most influential K-pop groups. Known for her dance skills, chart-topping hits, and fashion impact, Lisa’s connection to Phayahong has brought more attention to the fighter’s accomplishments.

Despite her familial connection to Lisa BLACKPINK, the two cousins have yet to meet in person. Lisa’s global fame as a member of BLACKPINK has brought additional attention to Phayahong’s achievements, but the kickboxer has carved her own path in the spotlight.

With her latest victory, Phayahong has further cemented her legacy as one of the sport’s most accomplished athletes.

Rajadamnern Stadium holds immense cultural significance to Thailand and Muay Thai. Established in 1945, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious venues for Muay Thai in the world. Hosting the first-ever female championship fights in recent years.