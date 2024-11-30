Muay Thai Makeover: Stamp Fairtex explains Beauty Pageant Entry

Stamp Fairtex has many accolades to her name including Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA. A few years ago she was able to add ‘Stamp Fairtex Beauty Pageant Queen’ to the list. We got the low down on Stamp’s makeover for the beauty contest.

Stamp Fairtex Beauty Pageant

One of the major stars of ONE Championship, Stamp is recognized for her talents in and out of the cage. Her dance routines at live events and social media have made her highly popular in addition to her world titles in multiple combat sports. Stamp Fairtex previously held ONE world titles in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai. She currently holds the MMA championship.

Beauty queen champion can be added to the list as well. A few years ago on Instagram, she shared: “For the first time in my life I entered the contest.”

In an interview, we got the lowdown on the situation. Stamp Fairtex elaborated: “It was like a fruit festival in my province. And my community would select girls to compete in a beauty pageant. It’s quite casual and I didn’t really have anything to do at that time. So I was like, why not?”

Stamp Fairtex is originally from Rayong, Thailand which has an annual fruit festival. This festival celebrates the fruit harvest season and features a beauty contest as one of its main attractions. The beauty pageant is held alongside other festivities such as fruit-themed float parades, fruit-eating contests, and local product exhibitions.

Currently, Stamp is recovering from a severe knee injury but is looking to get back into MMA competitions in mid-2025.