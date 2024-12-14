Watch: Muay Thai Fighter Wins Title via elbow KO then Proposes to Boyfriend

Brazilian Muay Thai athlete Bárbara Aguiar has had an incredible 2024. Battle through the competitive RWS world championship, she’s been able to earn the world title with a knockout win then proposed to her long-time partner.

Muay Thai’s Bárbara Aguiar KO and Proposal

The Anaconda’ Bárbara Aguiar put together a stunning string of victories in the Rajadamnern World Series group stage. And in the finals, with three million Baht on the line, she defeated her rival Kwanjai Kwanjaimuaythaigym with a slicing elbow knockout. In round 4, the elbow opened a massive cut and put Thailand’s Kwanjai down on the mat and she could not recover. See the Muay Thai knockout below:

After being crowned the RWS Muay Thai World Champion in the women’s 2024 Female Bantamweight division. With her championship belt and gloves still on, Bárbara Aguiar got down on one knee in Rajadamnern Stadium to propose to her boyfriend. See the video below:

Barbara just proposed 💍 to her boyfriend in the ring after winning the RWS 2024 Tournament and her boyfriend accepted the proposal. It couldn’t get better than this 🫂❤️#RWS pic.twitter.com/xUoE1npy2J — Tetsuya (@TetsuyaMT789) December 14, 2024

RWS hosts multiple annual Muay Thai tournaments across different weight classes. Starting with group stages and ending with finals. Three million baht is on the line in each tournament plus fight bonuses. The entire series is hosted at the historic Rajadamnern Stadium.