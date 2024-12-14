Watch: Muay Thai Fighter Wins Title via elbow KO then Proposes to Boyfriend

Timothy Wheaton
Brazilian Muay Thai athlete Bárbara Aguiar has had an incredible 2024. Battle through the competitive RWS world championship, she’s been able to earn the world title with a knockout win then proposed to her long-time partner.

Muay Thai’s Bárbara Aguiar KO and Proposal

The Anaconda’ Bárbara Aguiar put together a stunning string of victories in the Rajadamnern World Series group stage. And in the finals, with three million Baht on the line, she defeated her rival Kwanjai Kwanjaimuaythaigym with a slicing elbow knockout. In round 4, the elbow opened a massive cut and put Thailand’s Kwanjai down on the mat and she could not recover. See the Muay Thai knockout below:

After being crowned the RWS Muay Thai World Champion in the women’s 2024 Female Bantamweight division. With her championship belt and gloves still on, Bárbara Aguiar got down on one knee in Rajadamnern Stadium to propose to her boyfriend. See the video below:

RWS hosts multiple annual Muay Thai tournaments across different weight classes. Starting with group stages and ending with finals. Three million baht is on the line in each tournament plus fight bonuses. The entire series is hosted at the historic Rajadamnern Stadium.

barbara aguiar rws female muay thai fighter 1
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

