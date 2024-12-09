Watch: Muay Thai Fighter Asks for Break to Pop Shoulder Back Into Place Mid-Fight

In a display of Muay Thai sportsmanship, Superblack Sor. Jor. Toipadriew earned quite a victory this past week. The Nak Muay demonstrated physical strength after a shoulder dislocation in THAI FIGHT LEAGUE.

Muay Thai Fighter’s Shoulder Dislocates During Match

Mid-fight, Superblack suffered an injury where his shoulder dislocated. A painful moment for anyone and having it happen during a fight only makes it worse. Superblack surprised viewers by asking for a brief pause to pop his shoulder back into place. Commentators highlighted that such injuries were a regular occurrence for the fighter, apparently for him this is typical.

See the video below:

Despite the setback, and being knocked down earlier in the bout, the Muay fighter Superblack fought back fiercely, ultimately drawing the fight at the end of regulation. When the fight entered an additional fourth round, Superblack’s perseverance paid off as he secured the win.

The commentators, and indeed fans of ‘The art of Eight Limbs’ worldwide, celebrated his victory and the spirit of sportsmanship he displayed. “The honor of Muay Thai. Amazing to see sportsmanship like this in our sport,” one comment remarked.

Superblack Sor. Jor. Toipadriew’s incredible performance has set a new standard for resilience and respect in the ring, demonstrating that martial arts is as much about honor as it is about skill.

Thai Fight League is a weekly Muay program launched by Thai Fight in April 2023. It features upcoming Muay Thai fighters and takes place every Sunday at World Siam Stadium in Bang Kapi, Bangkok. Fighters often compete with their fists bound in rope instead of wearing boxing gloves. It combines elements of traditional Muay Thai with entertainment-style Muay Thai.