Paddy Pimblett: World Champion Boxer Willing To Train The Baddy for Free To Beat Ilia Topuria

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has said that he’d be willing to train Paddy Pimblett ahead of a potential superfight against Ilia Topuria.

As we know, there’s a decent chance that Paddy Pimblett could get the next shot at the UFC lightweight championship – even though that may annoy quite a few people. The Baddy’ has already done some incredible things so far in his UFC run, but in order to take his star power to the next level, he needs to face off with Ilia Topuria.

Everyone knows that the two have beef, but one of the big talking points regarding a possible fight between them is the striking. While Paddy Pimblett is a submission artist, Topuria is all about power and his incredible boxing.

In a recent interview courtesy of Genting live casinos, the aforementioned Amir Khan spoke about the possibility of him helping to train Paddy Pimblett in the boxing department.

Amir Khan offers to train Paddy Pimblett

“100% I’d like to offer Paddy Pimblett some boxing advice. I live in Dubai. I know he comes to Dubai here and there, if he ever needs any advice on the boxing aside, definitely, we’ll do some pad work with him, help him out on that as well. Show him some stuff.

“I like doing stuff like that, it’s all about helping and being there, helping each other and that makes me happy, when I know that I’ve gone and helped someone, especially in a fighting sport, because they’ve got a life on the line.

“They’re putting their life on the line and if you are there to help them in such a big fight like that, yeah, it would make me happy. It makes me happy, and I’ll do that for free as well.”

Could it happen? Let’s wait and see.