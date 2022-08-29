Li Jingliang Defends The UFC Booking vs Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Li Jingliang defends the UFC for booking him against Tony Ferguson, citing that fans and the media forget how good of a fighter he still is.

‘El Cucuy‘ is coming off the worst stretch of his career, as he has lost each of his last four matches. All four of those matches, have been against elite level fighter in the 155 pound division. He lost against Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Michael Chandler. Chandler’s knockout of Ferguson, was by far the most disturbing loss he has taken. Chandler flatlined Ferguson with a beautifully timed front kick up the middle.

Up until that point of the fight, Ferguson was doing very well, and most likely even stole the first round from Chandler. he had knocked him down in the first round, and looked like a prime Ferguson while striking.

In Ferguson’s upcoming fight, it will be the first time he has fought in the welterweight division, since 2011. When fighters make the move up or down while being on a losing streak, that usually means they are at the end of their fighting career.

Li Jingliang doesn’t believe Ferguson is done and believes that everyone is underestimating the former interim champ

“For the people who say it like that – Tony Ferguson four losses in a row, never fought at welterweight – you forget who he is,” Jingliang told MMA Junkie. “He is Tony Ferguson. You forgot all those people whose face got cut by Tony Ferguson. Amazing fighters were choked by him. You should give credit to him. I believe if you fight against him, you would know how hard to deal with a guy like ‘El Cucuy’ is. You shouldn’t forget those fighters like Tony, who is a pioneer in the sport. You should give him respect.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Ferguson’s best quality while he was on his dominant lightweight run, was how well he was able to take a hit and keep coming. With his chin being checked a few times now, Ferguson is clearly not the same fighter he once was. Match that with the inevitability of “Father Time”, and it may seem as if Ferguson’s career in the UFC may be coming to an end. A loss at UFC 279 may force Ferguson’s hand.