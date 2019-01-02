Less Than Five Pounds Separated Cyborg & Nunes On Fight Day

After all was said and done, Cris Cyborg weighed less than five pounds more than Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

It was 4.5 pounds to be exact. That’s how much more Cyborg weighted than Nunes on fight day. Although that’s not the 15 pounds some fans thought Cyborg may have on Nunes, it’s still a significant amount.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is at the forefront of innovations as it comes to weight management in MMA. One of the procedures they instituted is a fight day weigh-in – which requires fighters to weigh no more than 10 percent of their weigh-in weights.

For example, Nunes tipped the scales at 145 pounds. She then weighed in at 156 pounds on fight day. Thats a total weight gain of 7.6%, well under the 10% rule. For comparision, Cyborg weighed in at 144 pounds and on fight day rehydrated back up to 160.5 pounds. Thats 10.7%.

The number-one goal for such a program is to deter extreme weight cutting.

Any fighter who breaks the 10 percent mark could be faced with a recommendation from CSAC to compete at a higher weight.

Here’s a look at all the before and after weights from the UFC 232 competitors (courtesy of MMA Fighting). Notice that Montel Jackson and Alexander Volkanovski came in as high as 14 percent, while

Douglas Silva de Andrade came in at 13.6 percent.

UFC 232 Main Card on PPV

Jon Jones (204 pounds to 222.5 pounds = 8.5%) def. Alexander Gustafsson (204.5 to 219.5 = 6.4%)

Amanda Nunes (145 to 156 = 7.6%) def. Cris Cyborg (144 to 160.5 = 10.7%)

Michael Chiesa (170.5 to 188 = 9.9%) def. Carlos Condit (171 to 184.5 = 7.9%)

Corey Anderson (204.5 to 225 = 9.2%) def. Ilir Latifi (205.5 to 219 = 5.6%)

Alexander Volkanovski (145 to 166.5 = 14%) def. Chad Mendes (146 to 160.5 = 9.9%)

UFC 232 Prelims on FOX Sports 1

Walt Harris (258.5 to 260 = 0.5%) def. Andrei Arlovski (245.5 to 248 = 1%)

Megan Anderson (146 to 157 = 7.5%) def. Cat Zingano (144 to 156 = 6.8%)

Petr Yan (135.5 to 149.5 = 9.9%) def. Douglas Silva de Andrade (134.5 to 154.5 = 13.6%)

Ryan Hall (154 to 156 = 0%) def. BJ Penn (156 to 163.5 = 4.8%)

UFC 232 Prelims on UFC Fight Pass

Nathaniel Wood (135.5 to 147 = 8%) def. Andre Ewell (135.5 to 145 = 6.6%)

Uriah Hall (185.5 to 203.5 = 9.4%) def. Bevon Lewis (186 to 194.5 = 4.6%)

Curtis Millender (170 to 183.5 = 7.3%) def. Siyar Bahadurzada (171 to 184.5 = 7.9%)

Montel Jackson (137 to 155 = 14%) def. Brian Kelleher (135 to 148 = 8.8%)