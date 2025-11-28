Lerone Murphy Shares Heartbroken Reaction to UFC Booking Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2

Lerone Murphy has reacted after UFC CEO Dana White announced that Diego Lopes is getting a second shot at the UFC featherweight championship.

Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski locked horns at UFC 314 for the vacant 145-pound strap after Ilia Topuria vacated it in pursuit of lightweight gold. Volkanovski secured the throne with a unanimous decision win over the Brazilian. ‘The Great’ is yet to defend his throne for the first time in his second reign. On the other hand, Lopes returned to winning ways in September against Jean Silva. Currently, he is the number 2-ranked featherweight contender.

Movsar Evloev holds the top spot, and Murphy, who secured a stunning knockout victory at UFC 319 against Aaron Pico, helms the number four spot. Hence, after the UFC 325 headliner between Volkanovski and Lopes was announced, many in the MMA community were shocked, while some were disappointed.

‘The Miracle,’ who wanted to fight ‘The Great,’ but now has to wait, posted on X:

Check out Lerone Murphy’s comments below:

Missing the opportunity to fight one of featherweights goats is what hurts me the most. It’s not about who’s the best anymore. It’s about who’s most popular — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, the undefeated Movsar Evloev called out Murphy for a fight on the UFC 325 card. The 31-year-old posted on X:

Leon Murphy I will give you the opportunity to fight the number one contender. Tell your people your ready to fight me on the same card as the championship — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) November 27, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski admits Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy deserved title shot over Diego Lopes

In a recent video, Alexander Volkanovski shared with fans his thoughts on the UFC 325 headliner. The Australian admits that Diego Lopes is a fan favorite, and when the two run it back, everyone will be in for a treat, but Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy deserved a title shot over Lopes. In a recent YouTube video on his channel, he said:

“The UFC really wanted Lopes, but at least everyone knows they’re in for a treat. With Movsar and Lerone, they’re probably more deserving. But are they going to bring the fight like Lopes would? I think the fans are going to appreciate the fight that me and Lopes are going to have.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski’s comments below: