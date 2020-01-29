Leon Edwards Wants To Take Title From Usman, Settle Score With Masvidal

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards is likely one fight away from earning a UFC welterweight title opportunity.

Of course, one can argue that Edwards has already earned that shot. Edwards is currently on a phenomenal eight-fight win streak at 170 pounds over names such as Vicente Luque, Bryan Barberena, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, and ex-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He hasn’t lost since December of 2015, and that loss came to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Now, Edwards will headline UFC London on March 21 from the O2 Arena against former welterweight king Tyron Woodley. If he’s able to get past Woodley, it will be hard to deny “Rocky” a shot at the title. Should Usman not receive a matchup against Jorge Masvidal anytime soon, that would mean Edwards rematching the last man to defeat him. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Edwards calls this “a fairy tale” outcome.

“I’d like Usman to have the belt because he’s the last person to beat me,” Edwards said. “I’d like to go out there and revenge the loss against the last person to beat me and then win the world title at the same time. That’s a fairy tale.”

Of course, Masvidal is also an enticing matchup, as the pair have personal issues to settle. Both men competed at UFC London last March, where Masvidal defeated Darren Till via second-round knockout in the main event. As for Edwards, he edged out Gunnar Nelson with a split decision. Backstage, Edwards tried to talk trash to Masvidal while he was in the middle of an interview.

Masvidal then walked towards Edwards with his hands behind his back, before throwing a combo at Edwards, cutting him with what Masvidal has since famously dubbed a “three-piece with a soda.” Nothing ever materialized between Masvidal and Edwards since then, in terms of a sanctioned fight, however, that could all change down the road if Edwards gets his hands on the gold, or Masvidal for that matter.

“I feel that’s probably the biggest fight, against Masvidal, because of what happened between us backstage with all the history we have and all the bad blood we have,” Edwards said.

It remains to be seen who Edwards will fight next should he get past Woodley, but it doesn’t matter to “Rocky.” He’s sure he’ll see them both eventually.

“I couldn’t give two (expletives), for real,” Edwards said. “I’ll see what happens. I’ll be champion no matter what. I’m just focused on Tyron Woodley for London, putting on a world-class performance, and stopping him to go on to fight for the world title.”

