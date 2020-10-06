Leon Edwards, Stephen Thompson Get Heated In Twitter Back-And-Forth

Things are getting a bit heated between Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson.

Late last month, Thompson issued a call out to Edwards as he looks to get back into welterweight title contention. However, the Birmingham native hasn’t been receptive to the idea and instead wants to fight fighters ranked above him.

That led to a “Wonderboy” response which included a bit of a dig at Edwards.

“@Leon_edwardsmma you’ve been out over a year now…if I’m on my way down then I should be a nice tune up fight to get people to remember your name again! #JustTryingToHelp #RingRust”

Edwards did not take too kindly to that.

“I know you didn’t write this tweet so I’ll forgive you this time. I don’t get ring rust I’m a championship fighter that stays in the gym. You was knocked out cold one fight ago by a lightweight. fighting you right now does nothing for me. #respectfully”

I know you didn’t write this tweet so I’ll forgive you this time. I don’t get ring rust I’m a championship fighter that stays in the gym. You was knocked out cold one fight ago by a lightweight. fighting you right now does nothing for me. #respectfully — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

Thompson maintained it was him tweeting and decided to turn his attention elsewhere. But not before adding a few more digs.

“I may be new to this but it’s definitely me…my tweet game is better than I though lol. Whelp I guess the gym is where you’ll be “staying”! Like you said “nobody” wants to fight you…except me but that ain’t good enough for ya. Maybe we’ll see you in 2021! #StruckANerve”

Edwards clapped back soon after.

“Stephen, I respect you as a fighter but your 2-3 in your last 5. In the politest way possible just f*ck off and fight Chimaev, good luck”

Stephen, I respect you as a fighter but your 2-3 in your last 5.

In the politest way possible just fuck off and fight Chimaev, good luck — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

Thompson is yet to respond at the moment but it is certainly a rare occurrence to see another fighter tell the self-proclaimed NMF to “f*ck off” no matter how politely it was done.

Meanwhile, Chimaev continues to look for a fight with Thompson.

Dana offered you to fight me

Are you gonna fight or no? https://t.co/L3IyAS83Uc — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 6, 2020

How would you book fights for these three?