Not usually one to issue an open challenge to an opponent, certainly over social media – fan-favourite striker, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has called for a matchup with fellow perennial welterweight contender, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards – with both yet to feature in the Octagon this annum.

Returning to winning ways at UFC 244 in November of last year at Madison Square Garden – Simponsville, South Carolina native, Thompson scored a comfortable unanimous decision win over gritty challenger, Vicente Luque. Despite suffering injuries to both hands – Thompson utilised his ever-present counter striking and distance management to put on a striking clinic opposite the New Jersey based all-rounder.

For streaking 170-pound contender, Edwards – he’s found a willing dance partner difficult to find ever since July of last year, in a unanimous decision win over former lightweight best, Rafael dos Anjos. The Birmingham-based all-rounder was slated to headline a UFC Fight Night London event in March earlier year opposite former division champion, Tyron Woodley, until the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the ultimate cancellation of the showcase.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Thompson, who recently spoke of his willingness to welcome former WEC and Strikeforce welterweight best, Nick Diaz back to he Octagon in early 2021 – issued a challenge to the above-mentioned Edwards, in as polite a way as you would expect from the two-time title chaser.

“All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma, which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up. I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. Man that felt weird. #FirstTimeForEverything.”

With a promotional record of 9-4 (1) – Thompson has dropped title challenge defeats to the previously noted, Woodley, as well as a knockout loss to former lightweight gold holder, Anthony Pettis, and a decision loss to Matt Brown. In eye-catching wins, the 37-year-old has bested the likes of Robert Whittaker, Jake Ellenberger Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald, and, Jorge Masvidal to name a few.