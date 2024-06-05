Leon Edwards responds to Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 callout: ‘It’s a massive fight’

Leon Edwards believes he and Islam Makhachev have some work to do before meeting up for a superfight inside the Octagon.

On Saturday night (June 1), the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ bagged his third successful lightweight title defense and his first against a legitimate contender at 155 when he submitted division fan favorite Dustin Poirier in the fifth round of their entertaining clash at UFC 302.

Following the contest, Makhachev voiced his desire to move up to 170 in an attempt to dethrone reigning welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards, becoming a two-division champion in the process.

Reacting to Makhachev’s declaration during a recent interview with Sky Sports, ‘Rocky’ refused to rule out a future fight with Makhachev, but made it clear that they still have plenty of work to do in their own weight classes.

“I’d welcome it. I think we both have work to do within our divisions,” Edwards said of a clash with Makhachev. “He just fought his first lightweight, actual lightweight, first defense. I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights he’s gotta go through first, before even thinking about moving up…

Leon Edwards recognizes the ‘massive’ potential of a fight with Islam makhachev

Of course, Edwards recognizes that a showdown with Makhachev would be a massive money-making fight, but before he can look forward to that matchup, he’ll have to take care of some outstanding business with No. 1 ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad.

“It’s a massive fight. Feel like I’ve got work to do within my division first, then the super fights will come,” Edwards added.

If not Leon Edwards, a fight with Arman Tsarukyan is likely next for Makhachev. ‘Ahalkalakets’ established himself as the next man in line with a split decision victory over ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April. The victory moved his unbeaten streak to four, including wins over Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and Beneil Dariush