Islam Makhachev eyes Two-Division glory after submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: ‘It’s my dream’

ByCraig Pekios
But if Muhammad wins, that's an entirely different story.

After successfully defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev is ready for a new challenge and a new belt.

Though ‘The Diamond’ gave him a pretty good run for his money, Makhachev added another impressive finish to his resume, submitting Poirier in the fifth round of their UFC 302 title tilt.

Islam Makhachev

Immediately following the fight, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ spoke with Joe Rogan and made it quite clear what he wants next.

“It’s my dream. I want to fight for a second belt,” Makhachev said. “I want to feel that energy again because when you defend your belt, it’s not the same. I need a new one.”

Islam Makhachev will have to wait for leon edwards to settle some business with belal muhammad

Even before he stepped foot inside the Octagon on Saturday night, Islam Makhachev had spoken at length about his desire to challenge reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The two titleholders were even approached about squaring off at UFC 300 when the promotion was still looking for a suitable headliner for their landmark event. Makhachev ultimately declined as accepting the bout would force him to train during Ramadan.

READ MORE:  Video - Dustin Poirier mean mugs Islam Makhachev during fierce UFC 302 weigh in: 'The talk is done, it's time to fight'
Islam Makhachev

On July 27, Edwards will put his 170-pound strap on the line against the division’s top-ranked contender, Belal Muhammad. If ‘Rocky’ successfully defends his gold for the third time, a meeting with Makhachev could very well be in his future.

Edwards vs. Belal

But if Muhammad wins, that’s an entirely different story.

Islam Makhachev
READ MORE:  Dustin Poirier addresses his fighting future after coming up short at UFC 302: 'I think this could be it'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts