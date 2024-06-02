Islam Makhachev eyes Two-Division glory after submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: ‘It’s my dream’

After successfully defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev is ready for a new challenge and a new belt.

Though ‘The Diamond’ gave him a pretty good run for his money, Makhachev added another impressive finish to his resume, submitting Poirier in the fifth round of their UFC 302 title tilt.

Immediately following the fight, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ spoke with Joe Rogan and made it quite clear what he wants next.

“It’s my dream. I want to fight for a second belt,” Makhachev said. “I want to feel that energy again because when you defend your belt, it’s not the same. I need a new one.”

Islam Makhachev will have to wait for leon edwards to settle some business with belal muhammad

Even before he stepped foot inside the Octagon on Saturday night, Islam Makhachev had spoken at length about his desire to challenge reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The two titleholders were even approached about squaring off at UFC 300 when the promotion was still looking for a suitable headliner for their landmark event. Makhachev ultimately declined as accepting the bout would force him to train during Ramadan.

On July 27, Edwards will put his 170-pound strap on the line against the division’s top-ranked contender, Belal Muhammad. If ‘Rocky’ successfully defends his gold for the third time, a meeting with Makhachev could very well be in his future.

But if Muhammad wins, that’s an entirely different story.