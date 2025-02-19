Leon Edwards now set to fight Sean Brady in reworked UFC London main event clash

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is set to remain on next month’s UFC London card — just against a different opponent, as he now takes on Philadelphia grappling talent, Sean Brady over the course of five rounds in the capital. The ‘Fight Night’ billed event is scheduled to take place on March 22. from The O2 Arena.

Edwards, who remains the number one ranked welterweight contender, was initially scheduled to headline the card against surging Perth native, Jack Della Maddalena, however, the latter has been drafted into a UFC 315 title fight with Belal Muhammad, with the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov sidelined through injury.

Himself yet to return since headlining UFC 304 last summer in Manchester, Edwards suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the previously mentioned, Muhammad in the pair’s title rematch in England.

As for Brady, the number five ranked welterweight challenger has rebounded from his shocking loss to Muhammad via knockout with a pair of consecutive victories over both Kelvin Gastelum, and Gilbert Burns — the most recent of which in a main event contest last September.

Leon Edwards now set to fight Sean Brady in new UFC London main event clash

News of Leon Edwards’ reworked main event fight against Sean Brady was announced on the official UFC Europe account on X tonight.

NEW MAIN EVENT,” UFC Europe posted. “@Leon_EdwardsMMA will now face Sean Brady at #UFCLondon!”

Successfully defending the welterweight title on two separate occasions, Birmingham native, Edwards would land a pair of victories via decision over former championship duo, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington.

Boasting an impressive 17-1 professional record with his sole loss coming in the form of his knockout defeat to Muhammad, former LFA star, Brady has also racked up notable triumphs over the likes of Jake Matthews, Michael Chiesa, as well as the duo of Gastelum and Burns during his limited Octagon run.