Former Welterweight champion Leon Edwards is potentially being booked to face off against the rising Colombian welterweight Michael Morales at UFC 320 in Guadalajara, Mexico. In what will be a striker’s delight between the technical master in Leon Edwards and the brutal finisher in Michael Morales.

Although not officially announced by the UFC, it seems likely that this matchup will be made, as the two fighters would be more than willing to trade blows with one another. Although not an easy matchup for the former champion, it is a more favorable one for him as he won’t have to deal with suffocating grapplers—something he’s had to deal with since his initial rematch with Kumaru Usman.

Leon Edwards is at a crossroads in his career if he faces Michael Morales.

The former British champion may be at a crossroads in his career. Now that he has faltered twice against top grapplers in Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady, he will be tested to see if he’s still truly viable as a champion against brutal strikers in Michael Morales. Regardless of the outcome, the road back to title contention for the former champion will be a difficult one, as it is for seemingly everyone else in the division.