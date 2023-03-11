Leon Edwards claims KO loss will haunt Kamaru Usman ahead of UFC 286: ‘I just can’t see how he defeats me’

Undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has claimed that he still cannot imagine a scenario in where former division kingpin, Kamaru Usman reclaims his championship at UFC 286 next weekend in England – explaining how his August knockout loss will play heavy on his mind.

Headlining UFC 286 next weekend at The O2 Arena in London, England, Team Renegade BJJ & MMA mainstay, Edwards struck gold back in August of last year in Salt Lake City, Utah – snatching the undisputed welterweight crown with a stunning rallying finish.

Taking main event honors in his Utah rematch with Usman, Edwards was conceivably down on all three judge’s scorecards approaching the end of the fifth round, before springing with a spectacular left high-kick knockout in the final minute, dropping and stopping Auchi native, Usman with a brutal stoppage.

Leon Edwards supremely confident ahead of first title defense against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 next weekend

Now slated to headline on home soil for the first time in his lengthy Octagon tenure next weekend in the capital, Birmingham native, Edwards has echoed claims that he simply cannot imagine a scenario where Usman puts knockout woes behind him and defeats him next week.



“Right now, he’s (Kamaru Usman) 35, 36 years old, coming off a knockout and fighting the same guy that just knocked him out,” Leon Edwards told BT Sport during filming as part of his training camp for UFC 286. “So, let’s see how he comes back and how he reacts.”



“I just can’t see how he goes out there and defeats me [at UFC 286],” Leon Edwards explained.

Prior to his championship win over Usman back in August of last year, Edwards had landed a unanimous decision victory over former UFC lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender, Nate Diaz in Glendale, Arizona — continuing his stunning division winning streak.